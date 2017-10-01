AAC Holdings (AAC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AAC Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2809746348109 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

AAC Holdings (NYSE AAC) opened at 9.93 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $238.92 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. AAC Holdings has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $19.98.

AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. AAC Holdings had a positive return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAC Holdings will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

AAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAC Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of AAC Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AAC Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

AAC Holdings Company Profile

AAC Holdings, Inc is a provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. The Company performs drug testing and diagnostics laboratory services and provides physician services to its clients. As of June 30, 2016, the Company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,139 beds, which includes 636 licensed detoxification beds, and 18 standalone outpatient centers.

