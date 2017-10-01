668,415 Shares in Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Purchased by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 668,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,000. Warrior Met Coal comprises about 2.3% of Mangrove Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mangrove Partners owned 1.25% of Warrior Met Coal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $289,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $343,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal Inc. alerts:

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) traded up 1.16% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. 379,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Warrior Met Coal Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $363.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc. will post $4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “668,415 Shares in Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Purchased by Mangrove Partners” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/668415-shares-in-warrior-met-coal-inc-hcc-purchased-by-mangrove-partners.html.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.