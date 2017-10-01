6,622 Shares in TAL Education Group (TAL) Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,216,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,842,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,039,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,043,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,890,000. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

TAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on TAL Education Group to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price target on TAL Education Group to $31.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.30 price target (up from $29.10) on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

TAL Education Group (TAL) opened at 33.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.72 and a beta of 0.26. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post $0.33 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group is a holding company for a group of companies engaged in provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company is a K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The Company’s Xueersi Peiyou small classes course consists of approximately four semesters, which include approximately two school semesters in Spring and Fall, and approximately two holiday semesters in summer and winter.

