632 Shares in Cigna Corporation (CI) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V.

Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 632 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in shares of Cigna Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Cigna Corporation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Corporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Corporation alerts:

WARNING: “632 Shares in Cigna Corporation (CI) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/632-shares-in-cigna-corporation-ci-purchased-by-capstone-investment-advisors-netherlands-b-v.html.

In other Cigna Corporation news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $230,667.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Isaiah Harris, Jr. sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.27, for a total transaction of $45,761.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $12,437,684 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) traded down 0.03% during trading on Friday, reaching $186.94. 1,116,013 shares of the company were exchanged. Cigna Corporation has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $188.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.77.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.43. Cigna Corporation had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Corporation will post $10.03 EPS for the current year.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Corporation from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Cigna Corporation Profile

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.