578,420 Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 578,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,000. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “578,420 Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Purchased by QS Investors LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/578420-shares-in-community-health-systems-inc-cyh-purchased-by-qs-investors-llc.html.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) opened at 7.68 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The firm’s market cap is $859.66 million.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.31). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen acquired 9,766,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $71,005,341.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the country. The Company operates through hospital operations segment, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.