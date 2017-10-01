5,702 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,631,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,253 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 134,286 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 90,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 858.7% during the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 134,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 120,492 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 736,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $273,412.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $286,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ MDLZ) opened at 40.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.20. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.69.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

