$559.08 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) to post $559.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies, Inc. (The)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $553.00 million and the highest is $563.00 million. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) posted sales of $518.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) will report full-year sales of $559.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies, Inc. (The).

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.32 million. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $250.00 target price on Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.60.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total transaction of $974,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul L. Remmell sold 9,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $2,309,187.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,973.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) traded up 2.38% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.11. 484,079 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.08 and a 200 day moving average of $225.59. Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.73 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.59.

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

