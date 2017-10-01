45,000 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,069 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $971,738,000 after purchasing an additional 254,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,152,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,578,000 after purchasing an additional 307,800 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,888,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $212,753,000 after purchasing an additional 191,475 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 512.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $233,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,617,837 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $216,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 1,572 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $227,924.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,718.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark Anderson sold 44,429 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $6,357,789.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE PANW) traded up 2.42% during trading on Friday, reaching $144.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,285 shares. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.31 and a 52 week high of $165.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day moving average is $126.14. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.23 billion.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The network technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.92). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post $3.33 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/45000-shares-in-palo-alto-networks-inc-panw-acquired-by-ubs-oconnor-llc.html.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.