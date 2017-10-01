$41.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to post $41.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale Corporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $42.52 billion. Costco Wholesale Corporation reported sales of $36.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will report full year sales of $41.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.24 billion to $129.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $135.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $133.86 billion to $138.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Get Costco Wholesale Corporation alerts:

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $182.22 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) opened at 164.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.08. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $183.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Corporation also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,031 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 231% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,822 put options.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “$41.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) This Quarter” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/41-74-billion-in-sales-expected-for-costco-wholesale-corporation-cost-this-quarter.html.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $477,120. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.