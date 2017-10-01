31,800 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Acquired by Hancock Holding Co.

Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/31800-shares-in-centerpoint-energy-inc-cnp-acquired-by-hancock-holding-co.html.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) opened at 29.21 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.63.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post $1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.98%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $29,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. BidaskClub raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.82 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.