30,000 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Acquired by Lonestar Capital Management LLC

Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for about 0.3% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. BidaskClub raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “30,000 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Acquired by Lonestar Capital Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/30000-shares-in-the-goodyear-tire-rubber-company-gt-acquired-by-lonestar-capital-management-llc.html.

In related news, insider Jean Claude Kihn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,849.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $221,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,765.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,251 shares of company stock worth $480,041. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) traded up 0.57% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,432 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.54. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $37.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post $3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.