2U, Inc. (TWOU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.51

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.51 and last traded at $55.56, with a volume of 155,531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on 2U from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 2U in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. The company’s market cap is $2.69 billion.

In other 2U news, Director Mark Chernis sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Larson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $7,018,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $751,681.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,550,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,567,000 after acquiring an additional 244,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in 2U by 226.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,045,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 2.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,830,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 79,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,344,000 after acquiring an additional 308,339 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 2U by 16.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,207,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,595,000 after acquiring an additional 307,691 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.

