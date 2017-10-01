29,707 Shares in Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom during the second quarter worth about $108,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Viacom by 5.9% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Viacom by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Viacom by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Viacom by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

VIAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen and Company cut their target price on Viacom from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

Shares of Viacom Inc. (VIAB) opened at 27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. Viacom Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $46.72.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Viacom had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viacom Inc. will post $3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

