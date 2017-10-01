29,028 Shares in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,077,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,342,000 after purchasing an additional 210,334 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,234,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 601,834 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 201,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 1,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,411 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPLO. TheStreet upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.75 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) opened at 20.71 on Friday. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diplomat Pharmacy Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc (Diplomat) operates a specialty pharmacy business, which stocks, dispenses and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. The Company operates through specialty pharmacy services segment. The Company’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialty infusion therapy, and various other serious and/or long-term conditions.

