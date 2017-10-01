$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) to post $2.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for L-3 Communications Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.78 billion. L-3 Communications Holdings reported sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L-3 Communications Holdings will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for L-3 Communications Holdings.

L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. L-3 Communications Holdings had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L-3 Communications Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.91.

Shares of L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE LLL) opened at 188.43 on Friday. L-3 Communications Holdings has a 52 week low of $132.38 and a 52 week high of $191.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. L-3 Communications Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

In other L-3 Communications Holdings news, Director Claude R. Canizares sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $541,588.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 22,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $3,911,679.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,622 shares of company stock worth $13,269,992. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings by 67.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings by 25.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

L-3 Communications Holdings Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

