$18.67 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) This Quarter

Analysts expect International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to announce $18.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines Corporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.55 billion. International Business Machines Corporation posted sales of $19.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will report full-year sales of $18.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.46 billion to $78.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $77.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $76.21 billion to $79.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Business Machines Corporation.

Get International Business Machines Corporation alerts:

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. International Business Machines Corporation had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 71.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Vetr cut shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.26 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “$18.67 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) This Quarter” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/18-67-billion-in-sales-expected-for-international-business-machines-corporation-ibm-this-quarter.html.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) traded down 0.40% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.08. 2,654,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $139.13 and a one year high of $182.79. The stock has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. International Business Machines Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Herndon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation by 39.0% in the second quarter. Herndon Capital Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.