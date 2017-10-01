155,200 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 155,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,531,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 32.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) traded down 0.09% on Friday, hitting $44.51. 2,042,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

