1,259 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Acquired by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 186.9% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 54.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 774.0% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup Inc. upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.10 to $263.45 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.69.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ MELI) traded down 1.17% during trading on Friday, hitting $258.93. The stock had a trading volume of 657,237 shares. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $297.95. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.77 and a 200-day moving average of $253.15.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $316.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.16 million. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 37.59%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. MercadoLibre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

MercadoLibre, Inc is an e-commerce company. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform in Latin America, which is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico Venezuela and Other Countries (which includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America).

