$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSM. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $122,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $134,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 828.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE WSM) traded down 1.60% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.86. 1,310,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $42.68 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.96%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

