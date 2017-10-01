$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (WSO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Watsco by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Watsco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) opened at 161.07 on Friday. Watsco has a one year low of $128.60 and a one year high of $161.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.20.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.
