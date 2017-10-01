$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (WSO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Get Watsco Inc. alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Watsco by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Watsco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) opened at 161.07 on Friday. Watsco has a one year low of $128.60 and a one year high of $161.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (WSO) This Quarter” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/1-28-billion-in-sales-expected-for-watsco-inc-wso-this-quarter.html.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.