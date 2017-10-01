$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 762.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. FBR & Co set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $29,772.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 297,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,885.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neil H. Shah bought 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $74,678.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,704.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,079 shares of company stock valued at $180,706 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10,630.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899,727 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after acquiring an additional 705,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,132,000 after acquiring an additional 561,377 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 265.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 411,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 269.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 331,554 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) traded down 0.11% during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 625,410 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.38. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of July 20, 2017, the Company’s hotels included 51 hotels totaling 7,804 rooms located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

