Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land Corporation’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land Corporation will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Land Corporation.

Get Gladstone Land Corporation alerts:

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. Gladstone Land Corporation had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 2.58%.

LAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) This Quarter” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/0-16-earnings-per-share-expected-for-gladstone-land-corporation-land-this-quarter.html.

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) traded down 0.51% during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,993 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. Gladstone Land Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $179.38 million, a P/E ratio of 340.50 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Gladstone Land Corporation’s payout ratio is 1,060.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gladstone Land Corporation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Gladstone Land Corporation by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gladstone Land Corporation by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land Corporation by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land Corporation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land Corporation

Gladstone Land Corporation is an agricultural real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning and leasing farmland. The Company also owns various farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, buildings utilized for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce (box barns), packinghouses, processing facilities and various storage facilities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.