-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACUR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acura Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Acura Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acura Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Acura Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,237.56% and a negative net margin of 2,335.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ACUR) traded down 2.599% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.446. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company’s market capitalization is $9.25 million.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products intended to address medication abuse and misuse. The Company has discovered and developed three platform technologies, which can be used to develop multiple products.

