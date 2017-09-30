Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential downside of 52.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) opened at 8.36 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $110.83 million.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.39) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing transdermal synthetic cannabinoid treatments for patients with high unmet needs. Its development pipeline includes two product candidates: ZYN002 and ZYN001. ZYN002 is a synthetic cannabidiol (CBD), which is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system.

