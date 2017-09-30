Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Insider Errol G. Samuelson Sells 6,221 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $246,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) traded up 1.49% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,787 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company’s market capitalization is $7.46 billion.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Zillow Group to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 26,741,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,036,000 after purchasing an additional 781,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,449,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 179,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1,820.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,473,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,752 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 89.3% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,668,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 949.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

