Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

BY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Byline Bancorp (BY) opened at 21.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. The stock’s market capitalization is $623.02 million. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $21.70.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $627,570.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,273.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,057 shares of company stock worth $765,320 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Byline Bank (the Bank). Byline Bank is a full service commercial bank. The Bank operates through 56 branches in the Chicago metropolitan area. The Bank offers a broad range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers.

