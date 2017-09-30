Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sonic Corp. (SONC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sonic Corp. operates and franchises one of the largest chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. Sonic restaurants offer made-to-order hamburgers and other sandwiches and feature Sonic signature items, such as footlong coney cheese dogs, hand-battered onion rings, tater tots, specialty soft drinks, including cherry limeades and slushes, and frozen desserts. At a typical Sonic restaurant, a customer drives into one of 24 to 36 covered drive-in spaces, orders through an intercom, and has the food delivered by a carhop within an average of four minutes. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SONC. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonic Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Corp. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.61.

Shares of Sonic Corp. (SONC) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. 1,209,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. Sonic Corp. has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Sonic Corp. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,000 shares of Sonic Corp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,730. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONC. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Corp. by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Corp. by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sonic Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sonic Corp. by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Corp. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

