Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NTDOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Get Nintendo Co. Ltd alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTDOY. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Nintendo Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. CLSA upgraded Nintendo Co. from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nintendo Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Nintendo Co. (NASDAQ:NTDOY) traded down 0.13% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 281,429 shares. Nintendo Co. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nintendo Co., Ltd (NTDOY) to Hold” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/zacks-investment-research-lowers-nintendo-co-ltd-ntdoy-to-hold.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GRATRY & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo Co. in the second quarter valued at $1,098,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo Co. by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 449,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 64,320 shares during the period.

About Nintendo Co.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nintendo Co. (NTDOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Co. Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo Co. Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.