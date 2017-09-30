Zacks Investment Research Lowers Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United Ltd. (NYSE:MANU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Manchester United from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manchester United has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.

Manchester United (NYSE MANU) traded up 1.69% on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 111,458 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.47 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manchester United will post $4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 177,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Oxford Asset Management increased its stake in Manchester United by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Manchester United by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 170,273 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc is engaged in the operation of a professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. Its football operations primarily comprise various activities, such as its first team, reserve team, youth academy, global scouting networks and other operations, such as its sport science, medical and fitness operations at the Aon Training Complex.

