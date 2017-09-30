Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $135.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ingredion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.00.

Ingredion (NYSE INGR) traded up 0.37% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.64. 340,511 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.60. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $113.07 and a 12-month high of $137.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average is $120.33.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post $7.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

In related news, VP James P. Zallie sold 27,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $3,507,409.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Zallie sold 21,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $2,733,624.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,422.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,882 shares of company stock worth $6,622,034 over the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 1,655.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,284,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 6,380.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 734,406 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ingredion by 244.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 675,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 479,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ingredion by 39.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,524,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,602,000 after purchasing an additional 433,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 2,022.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,744,000 after purchasing an additional 285,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider. The Company manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally.

