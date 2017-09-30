Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “To meet growing beverage can demand, Crown Holdings intends to build new facilities and is poised to gain from the geographic expansion of its beverage can lines. Additionally, it is poised to gain from potential strategic acquisitions in geographic areas and product lines. In the past year, Crown Holdings has outperformed the industry. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters. However, volumes will be impacted in the Middle East by the ongoing conflicts in the region and introduction of beverage taxes in Saudi Arabia. Further, weak global food and aerosol can volumes, mature North American food can and closure markets, pricing pressure in China remain concerns.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCK. BidaskClub cut shares of Crown Holdings from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Holdings has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.67.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) traded down 0.78% on Tuesday, hitting $59.72. 740,571 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.39. Crown Holdings has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $61.39.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Crown Holdings had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings by 12.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings by 1.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

