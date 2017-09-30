Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (MLCO) to Hold

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

MLCO has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited from $26.00 to $25.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Instinet raised shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

Shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (MLCO) opened at 24.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.86. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79.

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Melco Crown Entertainment Limited had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Melco Crown Entertainment Limited will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited Company Profile

