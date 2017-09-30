Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Brokerages predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will post $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HII. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) opened at 226.44 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $146.52 and a 52-week high of $227.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $462,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $642,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,699 shares of company stock worth $1,576,565 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company’s business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy.

