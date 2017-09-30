Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) will report $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier Corporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the highest is $3.97 billion. HollyFrontier Corporation posted sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corporation will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier Corporation.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. HollyFrontier Corporation had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Howard Weil upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AT Bancorp acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in HollyFrontier Corporation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier Corporation by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in HollyFrontier Corporation by 304.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in HollyFrontier Corporation by 18.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE HFC) opened at 35.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. HollyFrontier Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. HollyFrontier Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.09%.

HollyFrontier Corporation Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

