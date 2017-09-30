Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

In related news, EVP Dawn M. Becker sold 21,814 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $2,855,670.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,809 shares in the company, valued at $19,087,856.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawn M. Becker sold 2,281 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.05, for a total value of $303,487.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,464,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,395 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Announce $1.47 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-federal-realty-investment-trust-frt-to-announce-1-47-eps.html.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) traded down 0.19% on Wednesday, reaching $124.21. 325,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average of $129.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in affluent communities in selected metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California and South Florida.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.