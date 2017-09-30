Zacks: Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) Given $27.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $27.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Athenex an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATNX. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Laidlaw started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) traded up 2.46% during trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. 199,402 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. The company’s market capitalization is $999.17 million. Athenex has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $20.79.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post ($2.22) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is an oncology pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for cancer diseases and supportive therapies. The Company’s technology platform is organized into three categories, including Oral Absorption Platform, Src Kinase Inhibitors and Symptom Therapeutics.

