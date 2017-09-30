Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) to Post $1.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.36. Wynn Resorts, Limited reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts, Limited.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a return on equity of 165.77% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (up previously from $149.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG raised Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Vetr raised Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.26 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.87.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded up 3.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,995 shares. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $150.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.96.

In other news, EVP Kimmarie Sinatra sold 21,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $3,080,792.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,443 shares in the company, valued at $32,090,883.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Matt Maddox sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.44, for a total value of $6,153,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 350,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,288,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,351 shares of company stock worth $9,621,369 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,932 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 2.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts, Limited

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

