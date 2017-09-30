Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Position Lessened by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Yum China Holdings were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,561,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,991 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the 1st quarter worth about $1,129,000.

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) traded up 0.18% on Friday, hitting $39.97. 2,094,714 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion and a PE ratio of 29.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $40.63.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Yum China Holdings had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Yum China Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post $1.47 EPS for the current year.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Yum China Holdings from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Yum China Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.72 to $36.61 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.90 price objective (up previously from $33.10) on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China Holdings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

In related news, insider Mark Chu sold 22,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $836,780.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,457 shares in the company, valued at $884,798.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Yum China Holdings

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

