YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE BUD) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,032 shares. The company has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79. Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA has a 12 month low of $98.28 and a 12 month high of $136.08. Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 446 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average daily volume of 203 call options.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA will post $4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Company Profile

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

