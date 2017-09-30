YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (NYSE:FMS) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care Corporation were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 2.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (NYSE:FMS) traded up 0.60% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 140,566 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $50.22.

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care Corporation had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care Corporation will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius Medical Care Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. DZ Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a report on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Fresenius Medical Care Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company’s segments include North America Segment, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment, the Asia-Pacific Segment and the Latin America Segment.

