Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (YIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yintech Investment Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Limited in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ YIN) opened at 11.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -0.98. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yintech Investment Holdings Limited will post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yintech Investment Holdings Limited stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,329 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.49% of Yintech Investment Holdings Limited worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Yintech Investment Holdings Limited

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services in China. The Company facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold, and other precious metals and commodities on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and the Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange.

