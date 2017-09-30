Xpediator PLC (XPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD) announced a dividend on Monday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD) opened at 27.875 on Friday. Xpediator PLC has a one year low of GBX 27.00 and a one year high of GBX 28.75. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 28.11 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.76.

Xpediator PLC Company Profile

Xpediator PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of freight management services. The Company operates in the supply chain logistics and fulfillment sector across the United Kingdom and Europe. It operated through three main business areas: Freight forwarding, Logistics and warehousing and pallet distribution services, and transport services.

