Xerox Corporation (XRX) Stake Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,023,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.85% of Xerox Corporation worth $135,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox Corporation in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox Corporation in the second quarter worth about $164,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox Corporation in the second quarter worth about $173,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox Corporation in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox Corporation in the second quarter worth about $245,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. set a $39.00 target price on Xerox Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xerox Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Xerox Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded Xerox Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Shares of Xerox Corporation (XRX) opened at 33.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.46 billion. Xerox Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Xerox Corporation had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Corporation will post $3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Xerox Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Xerox Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.31%.

Xerox Corporation Company Profile

Xerox Corporation is a provider of digital print technology and related solutions. The Company has capabilities in imaging and printing, data analytics, and the development of secure and automated solutions to help customers improve productivity. The Company’s primary offerings span three main areas: Managed Document Services, Workplace Solutions and Graphic Communications.

