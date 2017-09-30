Xerox Corporation (XRX) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xerox Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.2544393971464 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Xerox Corporation alerts:

Shares of Xerox Corporation (XRX) opened at 33.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. Xerox Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.46 billion.

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Xerox Corporation had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. Xerox Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox Corporation will post $3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Xerox Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Xerox Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Xerox Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xerox Corporation in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xerox Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Xerox Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Xerox Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/xerox-corporation-xrx-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Xerox Corporation Company Profile

Xerox Corporation is a provider of digital print technology and related solutions. The Company has capabilities in imaging and printing, data analytics, and the development of secure and automated solutions to help customers improve productivity. The Company’s primary offerings span three main areas: Managed Document Services, Workplace Solutions and Graphic Communications.

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.