Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) opened at 21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.41. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $244.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post $0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Xenia) is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels, with a focus on var ious markets, as well as leisure destinations in the United States. As of May 30, 2017, the Company owned 37 hotels, 35 of which are completely owned, comprising 10,783 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia, including a majority interest in two hotels owned through two investments in real estate entities.

