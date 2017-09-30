Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops biologic drugs, oncology therapeutics and vaccinations. The Company’s proprietary drug technology platforms include PolyXen (R) for the development of next generation biologic drugs and OncoHist (R) for the development of oncology drugs focused on orphan indications. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. based in United States. “

Get Xenetic Biosciences Inc. alerts:

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) opened at 2.02 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The stock’s market capitalization is $17.61 million.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/xenetic-biosciences-inc-xbio-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the research and development of certain pharmaceutical products for use in humans that includes the use of the Company’s platform technologies that enables the creation of drug therapies primarily for orphan indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.