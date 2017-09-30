Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Holdings Maintained by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC held its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) opened at 47.32 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post $2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.44%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Xcel Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Yohannes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $49,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

