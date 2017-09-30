Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (WIW) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 538,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 98,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) opened at 11.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income for its shareholders. Capital appreciation is its secondary investment objective. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total managed assets in inflation-linked securities.

