WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of WSFS Financial Corporation worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 624,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 168,129 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 418,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 155,819 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,247,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,312,000 after purchasing an additional 93,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 189,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) opened at 48.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $50.55.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. WSFS Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. WSFS Financial Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Corporation will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 8,580 shares of WSFS Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $380,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,017.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP S James Mazarakis sold 7,161 shares of WSFS Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $321,242.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,240 shares of company stock valued at $723,172 in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s subsidiary is Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB (WSFS Bank or the Bank), which is the bank and trust company. It operates in three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

