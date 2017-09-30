Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Shares Down 5.2% Following Weak Earnings

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $45.25 and last traded at $45.53. Approximately 1,341,088 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 364,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $848.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 29.58%.

Worthington Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase 6,830,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other news, insider Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $1,652,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 81.8% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

